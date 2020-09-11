Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.71. 12,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,192. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $189.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

