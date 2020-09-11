Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,889 shares of company stock worth $7,119,719. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $338.62. The stock had a trading volume of 67,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,363. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $363.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

