Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 13,511 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $38,642,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.82. The stock had a trading volume of 175,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,515. The company has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,621 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

