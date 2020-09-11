Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.62. 68,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,429. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.