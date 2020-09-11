Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.27. 5,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,824. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07.

