Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,565 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $15,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,497. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

