Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 149,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,018. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.