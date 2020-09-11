Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.95 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 99,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,348,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 683,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,326,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. 6,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,266. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

