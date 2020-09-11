Private Advisor Group LLC Has $15.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $15,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. The stock had a trading volume of 191,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,426. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.12.

