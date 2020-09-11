Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. 1,370,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,464,346. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 65,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,212 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

