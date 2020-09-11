Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 161,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.37. 236,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,948,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

