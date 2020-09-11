Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 31,642 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,197,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. 478,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

