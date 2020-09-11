Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,756 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.50% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.37. 1,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.67. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $234.95.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

