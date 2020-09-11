Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,869 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,967,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,740,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 640,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 77,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,382. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

