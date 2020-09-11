Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,884. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $180.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

