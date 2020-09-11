Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,636 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.63. 33,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,047. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.