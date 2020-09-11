Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SEA by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SEA by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,849 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SEA by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,637 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SEA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.45. 33,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,793. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average of $87.27. Sea Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

