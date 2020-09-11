Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,903 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $33.20. 153,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,763. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

