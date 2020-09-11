Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,621 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

