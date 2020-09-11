Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $132.49. 30,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,747. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average is $143.12. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.