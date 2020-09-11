Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $37.26. 551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

