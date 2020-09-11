Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $273,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $35.81. 641,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,931,306. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

