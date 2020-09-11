Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 61.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $22,597,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $1,683,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $236.70. 18,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.28 and a 200 day moving average of $199.84. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.