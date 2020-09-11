Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its position in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Pulse Electronics were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pulse Electronics by 41.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulse Electronics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulse Electronics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,394,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Pulse Electronics during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pulse Electronics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period.

Get Pulse Electronics alerts:

Shares of PULS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. 191,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,198. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. Pulse Electronics Corp has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.