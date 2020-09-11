Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 621 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 84,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,034,758. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

