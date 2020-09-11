Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 465.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 622.7% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 771,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 664,842 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $216,043,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.93. The stock had a trading volume of 256,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,474,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.79. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $299.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. National Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

