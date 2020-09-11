Private Portfolio Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 38.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $151,979,000 after buying an additional 132,684 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $474.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $466.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.35. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.54.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total value of $261,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,908 shares of company stock worth $45,233,399 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

