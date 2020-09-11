Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 803 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,537,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,675 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 277,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 472.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 171,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHSC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $29.28.

