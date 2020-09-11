Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 859 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 212.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period.

PGX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,819. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

