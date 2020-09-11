Private Portfolio Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,750.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

VGK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.17. 571,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,851. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

