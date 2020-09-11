Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after acquiring an additional 287,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after purchasing an additional 571,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $560,068,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.53. 197,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29. The company has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

