Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Reduced by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.05. The company had a trading volume of 115,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $343.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

