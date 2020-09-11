Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.94-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of 452-456 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.13 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.94-2.97 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $35.27 on Friday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Earnings History and Estimates for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit