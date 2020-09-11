Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.94-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of 452-456 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.13 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.94-2.97 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $35.27 on Friday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

