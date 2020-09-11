Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.75-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $109-111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.83 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.94-2.97 EPS.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

