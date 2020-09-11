Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.75-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $109-111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.83 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.94-2.97 EPS.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit