PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR) shares fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.02 and last traded at C$4.50. 516,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 353,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $556.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.54.

PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.72 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.20, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,659,800.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (CVE:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit