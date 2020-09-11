PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) Stock Price Down 10.5%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR) shares fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.02 and last traded at C$4.50. 516,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 353,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $556.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.54.

PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.72 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.20, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,659,800.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

