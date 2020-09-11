Qcash (QC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $207.07 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Qcash has a market cap of $66.49 million and $207.07 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00121293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00236694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.01606643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00191846 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

Qcash Token Trading

Qcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.