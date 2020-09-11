Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of QFI stock opened at GBX 2.78 ($0.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33. Quadrise Fuels International has a 1 year low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 million and a P/E ratio of -5.55.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

