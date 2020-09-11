Quark (QRK) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,028.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Quark has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $1,028.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000350 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 266,135,934 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

