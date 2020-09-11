Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.50-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.50-9.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.78.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

