RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RDNT. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

RadNet stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $783.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.59 and a beta of 1.54. RadNet has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.58 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,193,923.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in RadNet by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

