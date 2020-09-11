RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RAPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.86.

RAPT stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $823.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.52. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $41,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at $91,483.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,593.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,100 shares of company stock worth $129,081 and sold 25,888 shares worth $815,949. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 74.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 3,870.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

