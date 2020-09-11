Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €400.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €475.00 ($558.82).

Shares of RAA opened at €598.00 ($703.53) on Monday. Rational has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €531.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €505.52.

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

