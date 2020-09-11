Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Rayonier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of RYN opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 0.92. Rayonier has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $43,379.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at $666,322.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 122,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

