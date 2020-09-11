Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.17.

NYSE:RTX opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

