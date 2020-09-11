RDI Reit’s (RDI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

RDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised RDI Reit to a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of RDI Reit in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of RDI Reit in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

Shares of RDI opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.24) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. RDI Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 143.22 ($1.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $359.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.83.

About RDI Reit

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

