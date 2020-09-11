Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Guardant Health (GH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH):

9/11/2020 – Guardant Health was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/9/2020 – Guardant Health is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Guardant Health was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2020 – Guardant Health was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2020 – Guardant Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

8/11/2020 – Guardant Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

7/28/2020 – Guardant Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Guardant Health stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.22. 9,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -74.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Guardant Health Inc alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $43,723.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,059.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $7,061,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,680,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,413,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,776 shares of company stock worth $20,204,677. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,174,000 after buying an additional 161,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.