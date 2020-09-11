Relx (LON:REL) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,962 ($25.64) price objective on the stock.

REL has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Relx to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,015 ($26.33) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.00) target price (up from GBX 1,760 ($23.00)) on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,905.64 ($24.90).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 1,790 ($23.39) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,705.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,787.60.

Relx (LON:REL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relx will post 101.1674238 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

