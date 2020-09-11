REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REMYY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.21. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

