Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.08 ($37.74).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €24.90 ($29.29) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.53. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.