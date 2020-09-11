Renew (LON:RNWH) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNWH. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

LON:RNWH opened at GBX 461 ($6.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.14 million and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 437.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 442.95. Renew has a 1 year low of GBX 304 ($3.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 570 ($7.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Renew news, insider Stephanie Hazell acquired 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £20,007.72 ($26,143.63).

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

